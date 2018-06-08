Rebecca Smith

A broken down train at London Victoria means there will be disruption to services throughout the morning, National Rail has said.

The disruption is expected to last until 10am, impacting Gatwick Express and Southern services, which may be cancelled.

National Rail said passengers using our Gatwick Express services should check before travellling to see whether their train has been affected. Customers will be able to use their tickets on Southern or Thameslink services if it helps them to complete their journeys sooner.

Read more: This London Tube map shows the busiest times at stations in the morning

Shortly before 6am today an empty train which was departing Stewarts Lane Depot near London Victoria lost power. This train came to a halt inside the depot, but has blocked in two trains which were also due to leave to start their work for the day.



National Rail said staff are on site attempting to restore power to the affected train.

Until that can be done and the train is moved, there will be fewer trains than normal able to operate the Gatwick Express service. There are a number of cancellations as a result.

Read more: RMT announces three-day June strike on South Western Railway