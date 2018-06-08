Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves covers legal eagles, property and digital transformation services. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Irwin Mitchell Private Wealth

Leading national law firm Irwin Mitchell Private Wealth has appointed Tony Bogle to the newly created role of commercial director. Tony joins the firm’s award-winning private client division from financial services, where he was most recently head of strategy and performance for Santander UK’s retail distribution arm. Tony will work closely alongside the four national heads of private wealth and will have responsibility for driving forward the firm’s ambitious private wealth strategy. Tony brings excellent commercial and strategic experience, as well as a fresh perspective on the legal landscape.

Jackyl

Jackyl, the London-based, international real estate firm, has appointed Celeste Bauby as head of asset management. Celeste joins the Jackyl HQ on New Bond Street as the firm’s first major appointment since the business, which was founded by former Meyer Bergman executive Blake Loveless, launched in 2018. With a wealth of knowledge spanning Europe and all property types, including residential, office and retail, Celeste is one of London’s most sought-after asset managers. In her most recent role as asset manager at the real estate development, leasing and management firm Thor Equities, Celeste was responsible for a mixed-use European portfolio, where she focused on opportunistic and value-add real estate opportunities. In her new role, she will spearhead the execution of the business plans and management of Jackyl’s assets, while working in tandem with the Jackyl team to grow its portfolio across Europe.

Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria has appointed Craig Wilson to the position of managing director of financial services, where he will be focus on broadening and deepening relationships with Sopra Steria’s current and prospective customers. Craig will position customer needs at the heart of his financial services strategy, enacting plans to capitalise on Sopra Steria’s core strengths in delivery, fintech and customer experience as clients look to overhaul their infrastructure and operations amid increasing regulatory change and digital disruption. Craig joins Sopra Steria after 18 years at HSBC, where he held various senior management and director-level positions, most recently as chief operating officer of its UK commercial banking division. During this time, he led on discretionary and regulatory change including the UK’s commercial response to the Deferred Prosecution Agreement, Mifid II, GDPR and CMA and implemented numerous digital transformation projects.

