Trainline owner considers £1bn sale of fare booking app

Josh Mines

The owner of Trainline is looking to kick start the process of selling the company for £1bn only three years after acquiring the firm, reports this evening say.

KKR, the global investment firm, has already started talks with potential advisers on an auction, although it was unclear whether bankers had been formally hired.

It follows criticism being levelled at train operating companies over rising prices and the increasing complexity of rail fares.

Sky News reports that firm decisions have not yet been taken about either the timing or structure of the sale process, saying that sources believe the auction was unlikely to kick off this year.

A sale could hand a large sum to former eBay executive and head of Trainline Clare Gilmartin.

Under Gilmartin, the company has emerged as Britain's biggest travel booking app and has expanded into over 150 countries.

News of the sale comes as debate rages over the UK rail network, and transport secretary Chris Grayling looks to update an ageing signalling system.

But rising fare prices have benefited Trainline, as last year sales jumped to £2.4bn.

Before being bought by KKR in 2015, Trainline was owned by Exponent Private Equity, which sold the company in a deal thought to be worth around £450.

Talk of a flotation has also been batted about, which could be another exit route for the company's owner.

‎A KKR spokeswoman said it was "fully and solely focused on the growth and success of the company".