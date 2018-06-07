Geordie Greig confirmed as new editor of the Daily Mail

Josh Mines

Editor of The Mail on Sunday Geordie Greig has been confirmed as Paul Dacre's replacement at the Daily Mail.

City A.M broke the news of the appointment earlier today, revealing that the Daily Mail was set to make the appointment very soon.

Greig is understood to be close friends with Daily Mail and General Trust (DGMT) chair Lord Rothermere and his wife, and is known to have a prickly relationship with his predecessor Dacre.

DGMT announced the news of Dacre stepping down yesterday evening, while also confirming that the former editor would assume a role as chairman and editor in chief of associated newspapers at the group.

Read more: Dacre to step down as Daily Mail editor after 26 years

Ted Verity, current deputy editor of the Daily Mail has been handed the editor role at the Mail on Sunday.

Lord Rothermere said: "Geordie has been an outstanding editor of The Mail on Sunday, and I am delighted that he will continue the high-quality journalism that Paul has made a hallmark of the Daily Mail for more than 25 years.

"I am also delighted that Ted Verity, who has been an exceptional deputy editor at the Daily Mail, is to become editor of The Mail on Sunday."

Greig started his career as a crime reporter on the South-East London and Kentish Mercury in Deptford, before serving stints at the Daily Mail, Sunday Today, and The Sunday Times.

He was appointed editor of the London Evening Standard in 2009, and became editorial director of The Independent and The Independent on Sunday a year later. Greig has been editor of The Mail on Sunday since April 2012.

He takes on the mantle of a very profitable tabloid which, combined with The Mail on Sunday brought in £218m in the first six months of 2018, despite its circulation falling.