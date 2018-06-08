Josh Mines

Music record sales for British artists was strong again in 2017 - as one in eight albums bought worldwide were made by a British act.

On top of that, 12.9 per cent of all music purchased or streamed around the world was from Britain.

Sales were partially driven by albums from classic acts such as the Beatles, and ex Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters. The fab four's iconic record 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' was re-released last year to celebrate is 50th birthday, while Waters enjoyed success with his latest solo effort 'Is This the Life we Really Want'.

Top contemporary artists from the UK also struck a chord with global audiences, as both of Ed Sheeran's previous albums 'Divide' and 'X' made the top 10 list of best selling British efforts, alongside projects from Rag'n'Bone Man, Sam Smith and One Directioner Harry Styles.

The analysis, carried out by the BPI, looked into album sales in 11 of the 15 biggest global music markets, including the top five - the US, Japan, Germany, the UK and France. Overall, these markets are worth $14bn (£10.5bn) - over 80 per cent of the entire global music industry.

Unsurprisingly, British artists dominated music consumption in their home country, with just under half (48.2 per cent) of all sales. In Europe, the figure was 22.1 per cent, 11.9 per cent in the US and 24.9 per cent in Australia.

Geoff Taylor, BPI & BRIT Awards chief executive, said: