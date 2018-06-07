Oscar Lopez

Hong Kong had the fastest growing house prices out of any country in the world last year, according to property group Knight Frank.

Meanwhile, the UK has dropped six places down to number 32 compared to the fourth quarter last year, with house prices slowing down 0.6 per cent.

Houses in Hong Kong, by contrast, grew by 14.9 per cent in the 12 months to March 2018 - it’s the tenth time the Asian financial centre has held the top spot.

The Mediterranean island of Malta occupies second spot with growth of 13.6 per cent, followed by Iceland (13.2 per cent), Ireland (12.7 per cent) and Jersey (12.1 per cent).

Rank Country 12 Month Change 1 Hong Kong +14.9 per cent 2 Malta +13.6 per cent 3 Iceland +13.2 per cent 4 Ireland +12.7 per cent 5 Jersey +12.1 per cent 6 Turkey + 9.5 per cent 7 Bulgaria + 9 per cent 8 Mexico + 8.7 per cent 9 Netherlands + 8.7 per cent 10 Czech Republic + 8 per cent

Overall, Europe has performed particularly strongly.

“Europe’s recovery is now well-underway,” said Kate Everett-Allen, international residential research at Knight Frank. “Closer analysis confirms 11 of the 15 strongest-performing housing markets globally were in Europe at the end of March 2018.”

Knight Frank said that a reduction in available housing as well as growing demand had put pressure on prices in places like Malta and Jersey.

Meanwhile, Ireland, which has been Europe’s fastest-growing economy for four consecutive years, has seen house prices grow at 12.7 per cent in the last year.

Knight Frank’s analysis by world region shows North America (6.6 per cent) remains on top followed by Asia Pacific (5.7 per cent) and then Europe (5.3 per cent).

The Middle East (3.5 per cent), Latin America (3 per cent), Africa (0.5 per cent) also recorded positive growth.

Only Russia and the former Soviet states saw house prices decline at a rate of 1.8 per cent.