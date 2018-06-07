Alexandra Rogers

Stagecoach intends to bid for the up-for-grabs East Midlands franchise despite its failures in running the East Coast rail line that led to its renationalisation last month.

The group is currently under fire for its management of the East Coast franchise, which came to an end last month after forecasts in passenger growth failed to materialise, leading to losses of around £200m.

The historic London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) livery will replace the joint venture between Stagecoach and Virgin Trains, with the formal handover taking place on 24 June.

A Stagecoach Group spokesperson, said: "We are proud to have successfully operated the East Midlands franchise for more than a decade, delivering significant improvements for our passengers through investment in our trains, stations and customer service. East Midlands Trains has also maintained its record of being the best performing long distance train operator in the country for over eight years. We have already started working with local stakeholders on our plans for the new franchise to maximise the benefit of the railway for customers, communities and the regional economy."

The news is likely to raise eyebrows among those who said the East Coast fiasco should prevent Stagecoach and Virgin Trains from bidding for future contracts.

The rail minister Jo Johnson officially kicked off a competitive tender for the franchise today, along with a 12-week consultation into the Cross Country franchise.

Stagecoach faces competition from Abellio and Arriva which were shortlisted as bidders for the franchise earlier this year. The once four-horse race was whittled down to three when First Group-Trenitalia withdrew from the contest in April.

Johnson said: The invitation to tender for the East Midlands franchise sets out an exciting future that will deliver a brand-new fleet of trains, more seats for passengers, reduced peak journey times between Nottingham, Sheffield and London and a dedicated, high quality, express service between Corby and London. These improvements will mean more comfortable journeys for both long distance and commuting passengers at the busiest times of the day."

He added that the government was fixing "the operational divide between track and train" to encourage better collaboration between Network Rail and the train companies.

Poor communication has been cited as a factor that has led to the misery endured by passengers over changes made to the new rail timetable.

Delays to infrastructure upgrades by Network Rail meant the timetable changes were finalised with just three weeks' notice to go before Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services had to implement them.

The resulting disruption is now the subject of an inquiry by the Office for Road and Rail, led by its chair Stephen Glaister.

