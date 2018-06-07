M&S bosses lose out on bonuses after a year of disappointing profits

Lucy White

Bosses at Marks & Spencer (M&S) have lost out on their bonuses, after the retailer's remuneration committee decided that profits generated over the year were not impressive enough to warrant a reward.

Profit before tax pulled in at £580.8m, which was not enough to trigger bonuses across the organisation. The remuneration committee decided therefore not to pay chief executive Steve Rowe or now-departed finance head Helen Weir and marketing head Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne any bonus at all.

Rowe has lost out on a maximum potential bonus of £1.6m, on top of his base £810,000 salary. But he still managed to bag £1.1m overall this year including benefits, pension contributions and awards which vested from a 2015 performance share plan, only slightly down on last year's £1.6m.

Even though M&S could have awarded the top team a 30 per cent bonus based entirely on their own individual performance, the remuneration committee decided to hold this back.

"It was decided that the committee would exercise its discretion such that there would not be any bonus payment to any directors as a result of this overall level of business performance, irrespective of any performance against individual objectives," M&S said in its annual report.

"This decision was made following careful and thorough consideration of several factors, including the broader expected and actual financial performance of the company together with the fairness of, and likely impact on colleague morale, where no bonuses would be awarded elsewhere."

M&S, which is holding its AGM on 10 July, has seen its share price fall more than 21 per cent over the past year and only narrowly avoided being relegated from the FTSE 100 in May.

The business has been trying to make improvements in a tough high-street climate, shaking up its top team and announcing 100 store closures by 2022.

