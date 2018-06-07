CMC Markets profits rise as it focuses on 'big fish' clients

Jasper Jolly

Spreadbetting firm CMC Markets today reported surging profits as a focus on big fish clients paid off.

Profit before tax jumped by 26 per cent in the year ending in March to reach £60.1m, the firm said.

CMC has targeted higher-value clients as it tries to set itself apart from a throng of spreadbetters, with 80 per cent of revenues gained from a fifth of the client base.

Peter Cruddas, CMC founder and chief executive, said the firm has been pushing hard on improving its platform in recent years, with over $100m (£74m) invested in its platform in order to offer clients professional-standard tools such as charting abilities and newswire access.

The investment programme is dubbed “Project Tuna”, because it is the tastiest, most expensive fish in the sea, Cruddas said.

Revenues per client rose by 18 per cent year-on-year over the 12 months, helping to grow net operating income by 16 per cent in spite of a two per cent fall in active client numbers.

CMC has also pushed strongly on institutional deals, with Cruddas hailing a white-label tie-up with Antipodean bank ANZ as the firm’s “Ocado moment”, referring to a game-changing deal announced last month by the online grocery firm. CMC declined to give details of the share of revenue it will gain from ANZ customers.

The firm proposed a final ordinary dividend of 5.95p per share, down from the previous year’s 8.93p. Chief operating and financial officer Grant Foley said it was a “really strong performance” on the financial side.

CMC has also launched cryptocurrency products, but says it will not rely on the segment for future growth.

“We think it’s too volatile a product,” said Cruddas. “We don’t think it fits with our client base too much.”

“I think they should be called ‘kleptos’,” he added, referring to kleptomania, an irresistible urge to steal.

Meanwhile, the firm is mostly unconcerned about a crackdown on the use of high leverage in the spreadbetting and contracts for difference industry by European regulators, saying its focus on higher-value, less speculative clients will help.

“We think it’s the beginning of the end of the ‘churn and burn’ business,” Cruddas said.

