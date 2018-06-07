Oscar Lopez

Proptech challenger On The Market posted its annual results this morning, revealing heavy losses as it undergoes what it calls a “transformational year” after its initial public offering (IPO), and focuses on increasing member agents and website traffic.

The Numbers

On the Market’s revenue dropped to £16m from £17.8m in 2016, while the company reported an operating loss of £10.8m, compared to £1.2m in the previous year.

Read more: Property group Emoov to join forces with Tepilo in £100m merger

However, this included £14.7m of exceptional items, linked to company’s IPO in January this year, as well as costs associated with a legal dispute.

The company also saw its operating profit increase from £2.3m to £3.9m in the last year.

The company was was admitted to the London AIM in February, after raising £30m of capital.

As of 25 May, On the Market had signed listing agreements with UK estate and letting agents with more than 8,500 offices - up by more than 54 per cent since admission to AIM.

Traffic to the portal in the current financial year to May was at 42.2m visits, compared with 21.9m in the same period in 2017.

Read more: Investment manager JLL announces $100m global proptech fund

Why it’s interesting

Despite the losses the company saw in 2017, its strong IPO and growing online presence this year suggest that On the Market’s transformational strategy is working.

The growth of On the Market as a challenger to market-leaders Rightmove and Zoopla also suggest the increasing strength of the online property market.

“The sector as a whole is growing and now amounts to over seven per cent market share - this movement is only going to increase over time,” said Mark Readings founder and CEO of online agency House Network.

Meanwhile, a study released yesterday by Trident Building Consultancy, in association with RICS, GoReport and Teesside University found that 95 per cent of respondents see proptech as an opportunity for the market.

What On the Market Said

Ian Springett, CEO of On The Market said:

“We are in the midst of a transformational year for On The Market.

“After listing on AIM in February, we are continuing on our journey to create a genuine alternative to the leading incumbent portals.

“In addition to accelerating growth in the numbers of agents, property listings and portal visitors, we also remain focused on developing new consumer and agent products and services, targeting revenues from new segments of the property market and developing new strategic partnerships.”