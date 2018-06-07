Sebastian McCarthy

Compulsory yoga and mindfulness sessions are being introduced in top accountancy firm KPMG.

Increasing pressure on auditors has led the Big Four firm to create a three-day training excursion, which will allow KPMG’s 4,000 auditors to tap into their inner zen.

It is part of a ‘quality transformation programme’ headed up Michelle Hinchliffe, the company’s head of audit.

Dubbed the ‘KPMG university’, the project will also deal with how to challenge clients on their accounts.

A spokesperson for KPMG said: “There is a hell of a lot of scrutiny in the profession right now, and this is part of a bigger plan to improve that.”

They added: "What they really have been wanting to do was face-to-face training, so we are doing compulsory three-day away days all round the country."

Everybody from newbies to partners will be brought along to the retreats.

Hinchliffe said: “Auditors are under significant pressure to perform and I think stress levels are increasing.”

She added: “The leadership have to help staff to deal with the criticism over the quality of audits, both technically and mentally.”

The scheme will be particularly accessible to those embedded in a busy part of the company’s financial season.