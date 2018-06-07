Thursday 7 June 2018 12:41pm

KPMG is packing its auditors off for a three-day session of yoga and wellbeing

 
Sebastian McCarthy
Auditors will be shunning the spreadsheets for spiritual fulfilment
Compulsory yoga and mindfulness sessions are being introduced in top accountancy firm KPMG.

Increasing pressure on auditors has led the Big Four firm to create a three-day training excursion, which will allow KPMG’s 4,000 auditors to tap into their inner zen.

It is part of a ‘quality transformation programme’ headed up Michelle Hinchliffe, the company’s head of audit.

Dubbed the ‘KPMG university’, the project will also deal with how to challenge clients on their accounts.

A spokesperson for KPMG said: “There is a hell of a lot of scrutiny in the profession right now, and this is part of a bigger plan to improve that.”

They added: "What they really have been wanting to do was face-to-face training, so we are doing compulsory three-day away days all round the country."

Everybody from newbies to partners will be brought along to the retreats.

Hinchliffe said: “Auditors are under significant pressure to perform and I think stress levels are increasing.”

She added: “The leadership have to help staff to deal with the criticism over the quality of audits, both technically and mentally.”

The scheme will be particularly accessible to those embedded in a busy part of the company’s financial season.

