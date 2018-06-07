Rebecca Smith

Amazon will show 20 Premier League matches a season for three years from 2019, and these will be available to the tech giant's Prime members in the UK.

From the 2019/2020 season, UK Prime members will have access to watch 20 matches a season, and will show one round of midweek games in December, and one round the festive bank holiday with live coverage of every Premier League team.

Additionally, Amazon Prime members will be able to watch weekly highlights of all Premier League matches throughout the season.

The other unsold package of 20 matches was picked up by BT Sport of £90m, taking its total cost to £975m for 52 games over three years.

BT Sport said, that for the first time, it will show multiple mid-week Premier League matches on the same evening.

Amazon has been looking to bolster the amount of live sports it offers, with the US Open Tennis and NFL games available for Prime members.

“We are always looking to add more value to Prime, and we’re delighted to now offer, for the first time, live Premier League matches to Prime members at no extra cost to their membership,” said Jay Marine, vice president of Prime video in Europe. “The Premier League is the most watched sports league in the world. Over these two December fixture rounds Prime members will be able to watch every team, every game, so no matter which Premier League team you support, you’re guaranteed to see them play live on Prime Video.”

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore said: “Amazon is an exciting new partner for the Premier League and we are very pleased they have chosen to invest in these rights.

“Prime Video will be an excellent service on which fans can consume live Premier League football – including for the first time in the UK a full round of matches – and we look forward to working with them from season 2019/20 onwards.”

