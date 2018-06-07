Thursday 7 June 2018 11:29am

Poundworld to appoint administrators, putting 5,300 jobs at risk

 
Alys Key
Retailer Poundworld Under Pressure To Close Up To 100 Branches
Poundworld employs around 5,300 people (Source: Getty)

Poundworld is poised to appoint administrators after talks for a rescue sale collapsed.

The chain will file for administration in order to give it protection from creditors for up to two weeks, Press Association reported.

Some 5,300 jobs at the chain will be put at risk as a result.

This follows the collapse of talks with Alteri Investors, which pulled out of buying Poundworld earlier this week.

The company has said it is in talks with other potential buyers.

Sky News reported that former Little Chef owner Rcapital is engaged in last-ditch talks about a rescue of Poundworld, but that prospects of a solution are slim with the company expected to appoint administrators today.

