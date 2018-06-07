Catherine Neilan

A crunch meeting between the Prime Minister and Brexit secretary David Davis appears to have resolved some of the tensions between the two, narrowly avoiding the resignation of one of government's most senior ministers.

A government spokesperson this morning said "of course" she was confident Davis would still be in post by the end of the day.

It is not yet clear exactly how Theresa May convinced Davis - who was threatening to resign yesterday - to stay in post, but it is thought they have come to an agreement over the backstop proposal.

The pair had fallen out over May's decision to push a "time-limited" backstop - but one without a deadline, which Brexiters argue renders the limit effectively meaningless. However, including a deadline would be rejected by Brussels as it effectively renders the backstop meaningless.

They had already butted heads over her decision to delay the Brexit white paper, which Davis had hoped to take to Brussels for the European Council at the end of this month.

The backstop - which was supposed to be published yesterday - could be published as early as this lunchtime, sources suggested. There is still no sign of the white paper, however.

The backstop, or temporary customs arrangement as it is known, has also "widened divisions" between members of the Brexit war Cabinet - a sub-group of the main Cabinet represented by both Remainers and Leavers. Pro-Brexit ministers are concerned it will lead to the UK remaining within the customs union indefinitely, and come under the jurisdiction of the ECJ - at least in part.

May also met with foreign secretary Boris Johnson and international trade secretary Liam Fox this morning.

One source said: "They all signed up to the backstop in December. The problem is they're now realising the backstop is actually here, and becoming the frontstop".

At least part of the division between the two is viewed as being caused by May's reliance on Olly Robbins, Davis' former permanent secretary until a falling out last autumn saw Robbins move from the Brexit department to Number 10.

Robbins is still negotiating on behalf of the UK, and his view on Brexit is at odds with many Cabinet ministers, favouring a closer relationship with fewer changes to the status quo.

It is not only Davis who has a problem with Robbins. Ministers including Johnson, Fox and environment secretary Michael Gove have repeatedly pushed against his Remain-leaning approach. The Cabinet remains split, with the likes of chancellor Philip Hammond and business secretary Greg Clark agreeing to a large degree with Robbins.

This is what has led to the stalemate on the customs union, with no resolution to the debate over which of the two official options to take forward.

However, last week City A.M. revealed that a third way is being developed which is effectively a modified max fac, which would allow face-saving all round.