Construction group Kier announces joint venture with Homes England

Oscar Lopez

Construction firm Kier has announced a joint venture with Homes England and Cross Key Homes to deliver up to 5,400 new homes across England over the next ten years.

This collaboration between the Government and Kier Living, the residential division of Kier Group, will supply mixed tenure housing projects in key areas across England.

The first four sites to form the partnership were confirmed today, with a number of houses to be built in the west midlands, an area identified as having a lack of housing supply.

The pipeline for additional sites is expected to grow to 18 trading sites spanning the breadth of the country by the middle of 2020.

Kier said the joint venture will invest in skills and new innovations including at least three new apprenticeships, with a minimum of 50 per cent of workers employed from the local area.

Homes England is taking a 26 per cent equity stake in the project and will provide up to £27m in funding from its £3bn Home Building Fund.

John Anderson, executive director of Kier Living, said: “This joint venture is an important new milestone, bringing Homes England, Kier and Cross Keys together in an innovative industry model.

“It is fuelled by the shared ambition of three like-minded organisations to bring forward development activity and get more homes built, against a backdrop of housing demand continuing to outstrip supply.”

Nick Walkley, chief executive for Homes England, said: “At Homes England, we’re using our finance, land and expertise to get more homes built in areas of greatest need.

“Our innovative deal with Kier Living and Cross Keys Homes shows how we intend to form new kinds of commercial partnerships to increase housing supply, address affordability issues and generate value for the public purse.”

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, added: “I am really delighted to be embarking on another joint venture with Kier.

“Kier is a great business to work with and I look forward enormously to taking our partnership to the next level via this innovative venture.”