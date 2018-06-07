Another new rail timetable is on the cards after original plans go awry

Alexandra Rogers

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the operator of the Thameslink and Northern services that have been struck by delays, has said it will publish a revised timetable in July after its original plans went horribly wrong.

In a briefing note to staff dated 6 June and leaked on Twitter, GTR's chief operating officer Nick Brown said the "disruption we anticipated underestimated the reality we have experienced".

It said the timetable operating now will "repeat each week until we publish a revised timetable. We are aiming to publish this in mid July".

A GTR spokesperson said: “We are working with industry colleagues to re-plan the way we use trains and train crew to improve the service with a new, temporary timetable, starting in July. This will improve the service and target trains where they are most needed, progressively delivering improvement.

"In the meantime, we have removed around 230 trains from the Thameslink and Great Northern timetables so there are fewer unplanned cancellations, allowing passengers to arrange their journeys with greater confidence. This amounts to 6 per cent of the 3,600 daily journeys across the GTR network. Additionally, we have buses to cover some service gaps – these are also showing in online journey planners such as National Rail Enquiries. However, as normal we ask passengers to check before they travel.”

GTR introduced a new timetable, heralded as the biggest shakeup in decades, on 20 May. It was brought in to increase capacity by 40,000 passengers along with a heightened frequency of trains every hour.

Since May the timetable has caused unending misery for passengers who have complained of last-minute cancellations, delays and overcrowded trains. Representatives for the north of England says the region has been disproportionately affected by the amendments.

Both GTR and Northern have introduced a reduced service to try to contain the problem, but passengers are still suffering from delays and cancellations.

"The new timetable has been a mess. Since it started, I cannot remember a day where either my morning or evening commute (or both) wasn't affected by severe delays"



Tell us how the train timetable is affecting your commute this morning #passengervoice ➡ https://t.co/ggmJBcfFIy pic.twitter.com/8ufLfRuBvU — Transport Focus (@TransportFocus) June 6, 2018

Utter shambles at Brighton station again this morning- the now standard combo of cancelled trains, delayed engineering work and not enough drivers for the new timetable that were intended to alleviate all the problems. ⁦@TLRailUK⁩ ⁦@SouthernRailUK⁩ what say you? pic.twitter.com/atoOnBmOCR — siobhan kennedy (@siobhankennedy4) June 7, 2018

The timetable chaos has now become the subject of an inquiry headed by Stephen Glaister, the chair of the Office for Road and Rail.

Addressing MPs in the Commons on Monday, transport secretary Chris Grayling lay the blame for the nationwide chaos at the industry's door, accusing it of taking on a task it wasn't capable of doing.

Grayling told the Commons that GTR “assured me personally that they were ready” just three weeks before the introduction of the new timetable.

He also said affected passengers would be compensated in the same manner as Southern passengers struck last year by similar delays and strike action.

He said delays in Network Rail delivering infrastructure upgrades had had "damaging consequences", requiring a "complete overhaul of logistics and planning" that GTR and Northern struggled to handle.

Grayling said that if GTR, which runs the affected Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services, had failed in its contractual obligations, he would not be afraid to "take the appropriate enforcement action against them" and strip it of its contract.

"I will not hold back from taking appropriate action if the review finds that there has been negligent behaviour," he said.

