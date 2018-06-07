Google to be hit by EU fines of up to $11bn over Android market dominance

Emily Nicolle

A fine of up to $11bn (£8.18bn) could be heading Google’s way next month from Brussels, as the European Commission continues its investigation into Android’s mobile operating system (OS) market dominance.

Margarethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner, is expected to make an announcement regarding the commission’s negative findings within weeks, according to the Financial Times.

The investigation centres around Android’s OS, which is used on 80 per cent of smartphones across the world as a result of it being given away for free via open-source code.

The commission concluded that Google illegally forced device manufacturers to favour the use of its paid-for services like internet browser Chrome and search engine Google Search, as well as preventing others from developing their own OS using parts of Android’s open-source code.

As a result, Google could see a fine up to 10 per cent of its parent company Alphabet’s global turnover, although in most cases fines rarely rise that high.

Last year, the commission imposed a record €2.4bn (£2.1bn) fine over Google’s comparison shopping feature, though the tech giant still continues to push it as part of its core businesses.

Google has denied any wrongdoing, issuing a statement that the commission’s case is flawed as it didn’t include Apple’s iOS as a serious rival to Android, as it cannot be installed on rival firms’ smartphones.

Google’s general counsel Kent Walker said: “The commission’s case is based on the idea that Android doesn’t compete with Apple’s iOS. We don’t see it that way. We don’t think Apple does either. Or phonemakers. Or developers. Or users.”

The company’s rebuttal rests on the idea that pre-installing Google apps like Chrome are necessary to ensure a smooth service across different Android-powered devices.

Both Google and the European Commission declined to comment further. In pre-market trading, Google’s share price is down 0.24 per cent.