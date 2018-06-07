Thursday 7 June 2018 9:10am

London Stock Exchange opening delayed by an hour on Thursday morning

 
Rebecca Smith
The LSE open was delayed during Thursday morning
The LSE open was delayed during Thursday morning (Source: Getty)

The London Stock Exchange open this morning was delayed due to an unannounced reason.

A London Stock Exchange Group spokesperson confirmed the opening auction had been delayed. They added: "We will provide further updates shortly."

It was then confirmed that trading would resume at 9am, and is now back in action.

Traders had been reporting not getting the prices of any trades coming through.

Read more: Cloud tech firm Maestrano announces £12m London float

Related articles

Firm producing potash fertiliser lists on London Stock Exchange
Josh Mines
Josh Mines | Staff

Cloud tech firm Maestrano announces £12m London float
Emily Nicolle
Emily Nicolle | Staff

The London Stock Exchange will halt trading in En+ this week
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff