Rebecca Smith

The London Stock Exchange open this morning was delayed due to an unannounced reason.

A London Stock Exchange Group spokesperson confirmed the opening auction had been delayed. They added: "We will provide further updates shortly."

It was then confirmed that trading would resume at 9am, and is now back in action.

Traders had been reporting not getting the prices of any trades coming through.

Im not getting any prices of trades coming through. Is there a Glitch with London Stock Exchange ? — Topinfo (@TopTradersADVFN) June 7, 2018

