House of Fraser confirms plans to close more than half of its stores

Alys Key

House of Fraser is to close 31 of its 59 stores in a plan to dramatically restructure the chain.

If approved by creditors, the move will result in the loss of 6,000 jobs: 2,000 House of Fraser employees and 4,000 brand concession staff.

The full list of closures includes the flagship Oxford Street store and the City of London branch.

The head office in Baker Street will also be moved to a new location in a bid to further cut its cost base.

In a kind of insolvency process called a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), House of Fraser's creditors will vote on the proposals on 22 June.

If it passes, this will firm up the deal announced last month to sell a 51 per cent stake in House of Fraser to Hamleys owner C.banner.

The stores slated to close are expected to stay open until early 2019.

“The retail industry is undergoing fundamental change and House of Fraser urgently needs to adapt to this fast-changing landscape in order to give it a future and allow it to thrive," said Frank Slevin, chairman of House of Fraser.

"Our legacy store estate has created an unsustainable cost base, which without restructuring, presents an existential threat to the business. So whilst closing stores is a very difficult decision, especially given the length of relationship House of Fraser has with all its locations, there should be no doubt that it is absolutely necessary if we are to continue to trade and be competitive."

