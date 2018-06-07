SSE to pay £1m fine after issuing misleading information to customers

Alys Key

SSE will pay £1m to the utilities regulator after it sent inaccurate information to customers.

The group sent more than 1m annual statements to 580,000 pre-payment meter (PPM) customers telling them they could save money by switching to an alternative tariff.

But the information was inaccurate due to an IT coding error, meaning some statements overestimated the annual savings the customers could make.

SSE will only have to pay £1m to Ofgem after an investigation found that the level of harm caused was relatively low. Only a small proportion of customers are thought to have acted on the information when choosing to switch tariffs.

However the investigation also found that SSE had failed to act promptly, neither did it put in place arrangements for customer communications that were fit for purpose.

SSE said it had since improved processes to prevent a repeat of the error. Extra checks on customer communications are now carried out, and the teams involved have better resources.

The money will go towards Ofgem's consumer redress fund, which supports consumers in vulnerable situations.

Read more: SSE hits more than two million customers with energy price hike