Thursday 7 June 2018 7:44am

SSE to pay £1m fine after issuing misleading information to customers

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
THAILAND-THEME-LIGHT
SSE sent out inaccurate information to consumers (Source: Getty)

SSE will pay £1m to the utilities regulator after it sent inaccurate information to customers.

The group sent more than 1m annual statements to 580,000 pre-payment meter (PPM) customers telling them they could save money by switching to an alternative tariff.

But the information was inaccurate due to an IT coding error, meaning some statements overestimated the annual savings the customers could make.

SSE will only have to pay £1m to Ofgem after an investigation found that the level of harm caused was relatively low. Only a small proportion of customers are thought to have acted on the information when choosing to switch tariffs.

However the investigation also found that SSE had failed to act promptly, neither did it put in place arrangements for customer communications that were fit for purpose.

SSE said it had since improved processes to prevent a repeat of the error. Extra checks on customer communications are now carried out, and the teams involved have better resources.

The money will go towards Ofgem's consumer redress fund, which supports consumers in vulnerable situations.

Read more: SSE hits more than two million customers with energy price hike

Tags

Related articles

Singaporean energy group Sembcorp grabs UK power firm in £340m deal
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Barclays CEO Jes Staley fined for his handling of whistleblowers
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Indian state owned bank Canara fined £890,000 by City watchdog
Josh Mines
Josh Mines | Staff