Rebecca Smith

Thames Water is having to shell out some £120m for its performance at tackling leakages, an industry watchdog said today.

Ofwat said Thames Water had agreed to pay £65m back to customers as part of a package of payments and penalties worth £120m. The £65m payment is on top of £55m in automatic penalties incurred by the company for missing the pledge it made to customers to cut leaks.

The regulator said that Thames Water had committed to bringing forward the payment of the automatic penalties so £120m will be returned to customers and come solely from Thames' shareholders.

Each Thames customer will get a total rebate of around £15 over the next two years as a result.

The payment package comes off the back of an investigation by the regulator which found that Thames Water board did not have enough oversight and control of the company's leakage performance.

Ofwat chief executive, Rachel Fletcher, said:

Thames Water failed its customers in tackling leakage and the measures we've announced today illustrate the scale of the company's shortcomings and how seriously we take them. High leakage creates unnecessary strain on the environment, excess costs for customers and increased risk of water shortages. A well-run water company will have a good understanding of the condition of its pipes and will be able to reduce leakage over time. Ofwat has set all water companies a target of bringing down leakage by at least another 15 per cent up to 2025 and expects further reductions beyond this date.

She added: "Thames has assured us that they now have a grip on the leakage situation, but this should serve as a catalyst for the company to improve how it delivers on its wider commitments to customers."

Thames Water said senior managers will only be rewarded for reducing leakage when targets are hit, and said it will appoint an independent auditor to monitor its annual assurance reports.

Steve Robertson, Thames Water chief executive said:

We let our customers down and for that we’re sorry. We have taken more control of how we manage the network and are investing significantly more in people and resources to tackle leakage, get back on track and then go beyond. Thanks to these changes already in place, our current leakage repair performance is our best ever at around 1,000 a week. Our focus is to restore customers’ trust and confidence in Thames Water.

