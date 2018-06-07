Joules weathers retail gloom to raise profit expectations

Alys Key

Premium lifestyle brand Joules smashed through the gloom on the high street this morning with a positive trading update.

Thanks to its strong performance, the company upped its profit expectations for the year.

The figures

Revenues increased by 18.4 per cent to £185.9m in the 52 weeks to the end of May.

Retail revenue was up 15.9 per cent, bolstered by strong online sales and the opening of 15 new stores in the UK and Ireland.

Wholesale revenue jumped by 24 per cent.

Read more: Retail sales recover as the sun comes out in May

Why it's interesting

While many high street brands are struggling, Joules has found a growing international customer base.

Like Ted Baker, it exports a strong British lifestyle brand through wholesale channels while building a solid base in the UK.

The group has just taken control of its US distribution by taking its wholesale operations in-house.

Joules said that underlying profit before tax would be ahead of expectations due to a combination of revenue growth, improved gross margin and cost management.

Read more: Ted Baker and Beano form 'blamtastic' alliance with new kids clothing range

What Joules said

Colin Porter, chief executive: "This performance is testament to the strength and appeal of the Joules brand and our distinctive products which continue to resonate with our growing and highly engaged customer base. Our multichannel approach and 'buy now, wear now' product proposition has enabled the Group to deliver a performance ahead of our initial expectations, despite the widely reported challenges in the sector."

Read more: Burton's former MD is among the new hires at M&S's embattled clothing arm