Josh Mines

Boss of Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix has come out all guns blazing as he claimed the company was the victim of a "concerted campaign" by the "global liberal media".

In a heated encounter with the digital, culture media and sport committee, Nix told MPs: "If you were sitting where I am right now you'd probably feel quite victimised."

The hearing comes weeks after the company filed for bankruptcy in the UK and the US.

When asked why he thought the company was being unfairly "victimised", Nix said: "I think our involvement in the election of a president who’s been so polarising for many voters put a huge target on our back."

He added that reporting of the scandal in the UK had been "proved to be false reporting in every way" and that whistle-blower Chris Wylie was a "bitter and jealous" former employee.

The fake news enquiry kicked off in thorny fashion, as Nix refused to answer committee chair Damian Collins' opening question about the current state of Cambridge Analytica.

He also flat out denied reports that Cambridge Analytica had removed documents from its office after the Observer first leaked the scandal.

Nix piled into the broadcast press, as he described Channel 4 of running "a very deliberate programme of deception" against his company.

The TV station secretly filmed Nix claiming the company used bribery, honey traps and extortion to win elections.

"My colleague was absolutely crystal clear in telling the reporter that we’re not in the business of fake news, of lying, of entrapment … there are companies that do this but to me that crosses the line," he told MPs. He later claims he "caveated" his words by saying his answers were hypothetical, but that Channel 4 edited this part of his speech out.

In response, Channel 4 News said it "absolutely disagree and reject" Nix's claims, and that all comments carried out in the report were used in context.

"What Mr Nix actually said to our reporter and which was broadcast by Channel 4 News and watched by over 3m people was that his caveat 'they're just examples of what can be done' was followed by 'and what has been done.'" Nix responded by saying he was referring to other companies, and not Cambridge Analytica.

Nix's answers stand in direct contract to Mark Zuckerberg, who last month responded to US senators about the scandal, although he has yet to speak in the UK to the dismay of some MPs.

