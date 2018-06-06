Jasper Jolly

Exane BNP Paribas was the big winner in this year’s edition of the “City Oscars”, with the firm winning in three separate categories in the annual Extel survey of brokers.

The French-owned firm scooped the best broker, best research and best sector research gongs.

UBS and Morgan Stanley won second and third place respectively across all three of the same awards.

The City’s brokers covet a good score in the rankings, which are based on a survey of more than 11,000 individual voters.

Best overall broker Best SMID broker Exane BNP Paribas Numis Securities UBS Peel Hunt Morgan Stanley Liberum

Exane also dominated in the individual analyst rankings, with Jeff Stent winning the best equity analyst title, beating off competition from colleague Eamonn Ferry. Gerard Zaffram won the best specialist sales title.

Numis Securities retained the title in the small and mid-cap space. The Paternoster Square-based firm has the largest number of Alternative Investment Market clients, according to separate Adviser Rankings figures.

Peel Hunt snapped up second place among small and mid-cap firms, with Liberum in third.

Swiss broker Kepler Cheuvreux also won multiple awards, including best sales and best corporate access. UBS’s investment bank came top in the best execution category.

Read more: Broker Numis sees profits soar as it takes on larger deals

Numis co-chief executive Ross Mitchison told City A.M. there had been more consolidation of the vote compared to last year, with the top four brokerages receiving a greater share.

“Those businesses are investing a lot in their products,” he said. The effects of the second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (Mifid II) were felt only “at the margin”, if at all.

However, the upheaval in the brokerage world caused by the regulatory change has made bosses especially keen to prove their value to clients, with new rules which mean firms must pay directly for research.

Steven Fine, chief executive of Peel Hunt, said: “In a post-MIFID II world, these Extel rankings are more important than ever.”

Read more: Revenues grow by a quarter at Exane’s UK arm