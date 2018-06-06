Alexandra Rogers

Uber is to launch its electric bike sharing service across Europe this summer on the back of its purchase of Jump in April.

At a conference in Berlin, Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he planned to roll out the scheme in the city in the summer. He said the launch would be closely followed by roll-outs across other European cities in the coming months.

“Germany is a little bit of a signal of what the new Uber can be like," he said. "We want to work with local governments and cities to make our model work.”

​The comments hint at Uber's desire to reform its image with government and local bodies who have challenged the company over a number of issues around safety and regulation.

Last year Transport for London (TfL) refused to extend Uber's licence, saying it was "not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence" and that it had demonstrated "a lack of corporate responsibility".

Uber is hoping the matter will be resolved at a court hearing in around three weeks. In the lead up to the hearing Uber has made a number of changes to its operations.

In March the company changed its app in London to make clear to passengers that all bookings are accepted by Uber London and not individual drivers.

It also started reporting serious incidents to the Metropolitan police, introduced and 24/7 support hotline and dropped its opposition to TfL's plans to introduce English language tests for drivers, in the first sign of a softening in relations between the two sides.​

As well as its purchase of Jump, Uber is also in talks with Alphabet’s autonomous driving firm Waymo on a possible future together using Uber’s taxi app.

The CEO said Waymo could partner up with Uber to access its large network of smartphone users, as self-driving tech becomes more widespread among the industry. Uber’s own plans to develop autonomous driving have been on hold after a fatal crash involving one of its vehicles occurred earlier this month, but is planning to restart operations soon.

