Massive blaze engulfs Mandarin Hotel in Knightsbridge

 
A huge fire has broken out in Knightsbridge.

A huge fire has broken out at the five-star Mandarin Hotel on William Street in Knightsbridge this afternoon.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the hotel's rooftop, and were visible as far away as Hackney.

The London Fire Brigade said that fifteen fire engines and 97 firefighters and officers had been called to the scene.

A spokesman said: "The Brigade's 999 control officers have taken more than 35 calls to the fire, which is producing a lot of smoke.

"The Brigade was called at 15:55. Fire crews from Chelsea, Kensington, Hammersmith, Battersea and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene."

The Mandarin hotel had just an 18-month£185m refurbishment to ad new bedrooms, a restaurant, and a new luxury spa - it was one of the biggest refurbishments in the hotel's history.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, and there are as yet no reports of injuries.

Knightsbridge is shut down between Sloane Street and Grosvenor Place.

More to follow...

