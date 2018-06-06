Oscar Lopez

A prestigious panel of design experts has come up with a list of the best tall buildings in the world in 2018, with the Oasia Hotel in singapore topping the list.

The Chicago-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) selected 10 award winners from a group of 48 finalist projects representing 28 countries.

The Oasia Hotel Downtown won the Best Tall Building award due in part to its visually striking, plant-covered façade of red and green.

A total of 54 species of plants were used to climb along the aluminium mesh façade screen of the building.

“This project won not only because it incorporates 60 stories of green walls along the exterior," said CTBUH executive director and awards juror Antony Wood, "But because of its significant commitment to communal space. The tower has given over 40 percent of its volume to open air communal terraces in the sky.”

Oasia Hotel Downtown was chosen from among the four regional Best Tall Building winners, including American Copper Building in New York which won Best Tall Building in the Americas; The Silo in Copenhagen, Best Tall Building Europe; and Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town, awarded Best Tall Building Middle East and Africa.

In addition to the regional and overall Best Tall Building winners, a number of other award recipients were recognized, including the World Trade Center Master Plan for the Urban Habitat Award and the New York Times Tower for the 10 Year Award.

The CTBUH Tall Building Awards are an independent review of new projects, judged by a prestigious panel of experts.

The CTBUH says that the awards “aspire to provide a more comprehensive and sophisticated view of these important structures, while advocating for improvements in every aspect of performance.”