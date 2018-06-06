Government taps former Citigroup boss to lure overseas investors

Catherine Neilan

Citigroup banker Mark Slaughter has been appointed by the government to spearhead efforts to attract more investment into the UK.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) has brought Slaughter on as director general for investment. He is currently Citigroup's global corporate and investment banking vice chairman and will join the department next week, charged with leading cross-government efforts to attract more investment into the UK as the country prepares to leave the European Union.

Slaughter is the latest high-profile appointment at the department, coming just weeks after former Barclays head of corporate banking John Mahon was appointed to lead the department’s exporting function.

International trade secretary Liam Fox said: “As we increase trade and investment with partners outside of the European Union, someone of Mark’s calibre, with extensive experience in Asia and the US, will be an invaluable asset to my international economic department.”

Minister for investment Graham Stuart added: "DIT is building relationships with the world’s biggest investors, from sovereign wealth and pension funds, to global real estate developers. Mark will ensure that this work is accelerated and our foreign direct investment offer strengthened, benefiting people in every part of the UK.”