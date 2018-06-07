London rent growth below zero for 17 months straight

Oscar Lopez

Annual rental growth in London has been below zero for 17 consecutive months, although it has dropped only 0.08 per cent in the year to May, according to research from financial firm Landbay.

London rents have still risen by 6.88 per cent over the past five years and, with 17 out of the 33 London Boroughs now in positive territory.

Meanwhile, rental growth in England (excluding London) fell to 1.18 per cent in the year to May 2018, the smallest annual increase in five years.

And if you exclude London, rents in England have increased by 10.32 per cent over the same period and remain in positive territory.

The average rent paid in England outside of London is now £769, and £1,234 if you include London, the study shows.

Rental growth has been greatest in the east of England over the past five years, while London and the north east have experienced the smallest growth.

John Goodall, CEO and co-founder of Landbay said: “While it may seem as though we are starting to see some much-needed relief for renters, the cost of renting a property remains a huge burden.

“Rising house prices, falling wages and high inflation continues to dampen the ability of aspiring homeowners to save for a property of their own, meaning demand for rented accommodation remains robust.

“The supply of buy-to-let properties remains severely out of kilter with the demand for this type of accommodation, and until this is resolved prices will continue to increase.”