Torjus Roberg

A consortium of companies has agreed to buy the UK recycling company Cory Riverside for £1.5bn, according to sources, from investors including Strategic Value Partners (SVPGlobal), EQT Credit and Commerzbank.

The companies Dalmore Capital, Fiera Infrastructure, Semperian PPP Investment Partners and Swiss Life Asset Managers announced today that it would buy Cory from SVPGlobal.

Sources close to the companies involved estimated the deal was worth £1.5bn, with investors who took part in a £350m restructuring in 2015, profiting more than £850m.

Victor Khosla, founder and chief investment officer at SVPGlobal, said: “When SVPGlobal first invested in Cory, we saw the opportunity strategically to reposition and operationally transform a company with a strong heritage and substantial untapped potential.”

“It has been a pleasure working with management to grow Cory and secure the company's position as a core part of London's infrastructure. We wish everyone at Cory all the best for the future.”

SVPGlobal first invested in Cory in 2014 and the company is now the country's leading energy-from-waste operation.

Cory specialises in reusing waste and turning it into a sustainable source of energy. The company has a facility at Belvedere in Greater London generates electricity from 750,000 tonnes of London's waste that would otherwise have gone to a landfill.

Alistair Ray, chief investment officer of Dalmore Capital and speaking for the consortium, said: “Cory Riverside Energy represents a unique opportunity to invest in a critical part of London's waste infrastructure and we are very pleased with the outcome of the transaction.”

“As a long-term infrastructure investor Dalmore Capital and the consortium see the value of the business and look forward to continuing to invest in the business and growth of Cory Riverside Energy's operations.”

Banks J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse advised on the sale and law firm Linklaters acted as legal adviser. For the consortium, Macquarie and Rothschild acted as financial advisers and Ashurst as legal adviser.

Nicholas Pollard, chief executive of Cory, said: “Today's announcement is another important milestone in the long history of Cory and we look forward to working closely with our new shareholders to build out the exciting growth opportunities that lie ahead serving London through our proposed Riverside Energy Park and datacentre developments.”

