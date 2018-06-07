Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover skincare, legal eagles, trade finance software and finance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Augustinus Bader Group

Michael Dolan, former CEO of Bacardi and IMG Worldwide, has joined Augustinus Bader Group as executive chairman, bringing his breadth of experience in global business development to the revolutionary skincare brand. Michael retired from Bacardi at the end of 2017 after three years at the helm of the largest privately-owned spirits company in the world. Prior to Barcardi, he was chairman and CEO of IMG Worldwide where he was responsible for the company’s global growth strategy. He was also executive vice president and CFO of Viacom, and chairman and CEO of Young and Rubicam.

DLA Piper

DLA Piper has announced that Martin Nelson-Jones will be joining the firm as a partner in its corporate practice, based in London. Martin will be joining the firm from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, where he was a partner since 2001 and served as co-head of their global infrastructure and transport sector group. He specialises in M&A and has worked across a range of sectors, including energy and infrastructure. Martin advises both corporates and financial investors. He is a highly regarded practitioner with a wealth of experience in M&A and in the infrastructure, transport and energy sectors and has advised on a number of industry-shaping transactions.

Traydstream

Trade finance software firm, Traydstream, has added to its trade expertise with the hire of ex-Citi director Asif Ali. Asif has been appointed as managing director of product at the firm who are seeking to digitise and automate the manual scrutiny of trade documentation. Prior to his new role, Asif served as head for the UAE, Iraq and Lebanon, and, simultaneously, corporate sales head for Middle East and Pakistan, where he was responsible not only for product development and sales, but the profitability of the trade franchise.

Investec Specialist Bank

Investec Specialist Bank has appointed Galina Markova to its corporate and acquisition finance team. Galina joins from SMBC where she was an executive director in their European leveraged finance team. Prior to this, she was an executive director at GE Capital’s European leveraged finance helping to establish the business as a leading middle market sponsor franchise. Galina brings over 15 years of experience in transaction origination and execution as well as credit risk management best practice through cycles and across multiple jurisdictions.

