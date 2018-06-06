Catherine Neilan

New Cabinet divisions surfaced today over the question of the Irish backstop proposal, with Brexiter ministers threatening to revolt over fears it could result in the UK being tied to the customs union without an end in sight.

The backstop proposal - effectively a pledge that there will be no hard border in Ireland if talks fail - was expected to be published tomorrow, before being presented to Brussels by Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins.

However, a memo was circulated this morning that described the backstop as being time-limited, without specifying a time.

It also referred to ongoing ECJ jurisdiction in the same light.

Cabinet sources told City A.M. neither of these options would acceptable to multiple ministers, including Brexiters such as foreign secretary Boris Johnson, international secretary Liam Fox and environment secretary Michael Gove as well as the Brexit secretary David Davis.

"This proposal is neither one thing nor the other, and it's difficult to say how it could be resolved," the source said. The ECJ matter was likely to be a "significant issue", given that it crossed several ministers' red lines, he added.

Despite this apparent impasse a government spokesman said the backstop details would be published "shortly".

He pointed to the fact that the Prime Minister had previously said any backstop would be time-limited, but could not confirm whether there was agreement within the Cabinet.

"There has been a full discussion in relation to the backstop proposal at the Strategic Negotiations committee [also known as the Brexit war Cabinet]."

The PM's official spokesman added: "During the SN meeting that happened before the half term recess, this principle was discussed. Obviously there are important commitments we have made to Northern Ireland, in terms of not having a border there. As a result we have to put in place a backstop which will allow as a contingency, because we think it's unlikely to happen, us to meet those commitments.

"That was something that was discussed at SN, and we will publish something shortly. As the PM has said it is important that is time-limited, even though we don't expect it to happen."

He insisted "the policy regarding backstop was agreed by SN" but could not confirm whether that included details, such as when the time limit would come to an end.