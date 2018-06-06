Sebastian McCarthy

The Dutch might be best known for their windmills, but new 3D printed houses in the Netherlands have recently taken centre stage.

In a bid to transform a construction industry lacking in supply of bricklayers, the Eindhoven-based project is hoping to make habitable homes through a printer in a first of its kind.

Contracting firm Van Wijnen hopes that in its collaborative efforts with the Eindhoven University of Technology, which they have named ‘Project Milestone’, the new innovation will print layers of cement to form a wall through a nozzle on a robotic arm.

Rudy Van Gurp, a manager at Van Wijnen, hopes that costs and harm to the environment will both be reduced by cutting down on cement volume, and he is confident that a growing number of houses in the next five years will come from a 3D printer.

He said: "I think by then about 5 per cent of homes will be made using a 3D printer. In the Netherlands we have a shortage of bricklayers and people who work outside and so it offers a solution to that."

The first five futuristic houses are expected to be ready for occupants before the summer of next year.

It is not the first creative use of 3D printing in the city of Eindhoven, which is at the forefront of the technology, with the world’s first 3D printed concrete bridge built earlier this year.

The new buildings, which will be rented out once constructed, are expected to be a combination of bungalows and multi-story homes, boasting futuristic irregular shapes as a result of 3D printing flexibility.