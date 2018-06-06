Torjus Roberg

Mining company BHP Billiton has received bids from industry giants such as BP and Chevron for its US shale portfolio which has been valued between $7bn (£5.2bn) and $9bn, sources told Bloomberg.

According to the sources, Royal Dutch Shell in partnership with private equity firm Blackstone Group made a bid in late May for the entire unit. BP is pursuing the shale assets alone while Chevron has teamed up with a private equity firm.

As this was the first bidding round, the price is expected to increase as BHP expects to receive about $10bn for the sale of the entire unit or as much as $13bn if the assets are sold piece by piece when the bidding moves to the second round.

The Anglo-Australian company, which is also the biggest miner in the world, owns more than 838,000 acres spread across four US shale sites in Texas and Arkansas.

The final purchase of all the shale assets is not expected to happen until very late 2018 or even sometime in 2019.

Several other companies such as private equity firm Apollo Global Management have bid for certain parts of the shale operation according to sources.

At the closing of the market, BHP's share price was up 2.45 per cent at 2pm today up to 1,779p per share.

