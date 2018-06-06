Lucy White

The largest shareholder of embattled gold miner Petropavlovsk has today written a letter to his fellow investors, urging them to oust the current board and reinstate old directors.

Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh entrepreneur who owns 22 per cent of Petropavlovsk, is supporting a requisition from shareholders going by the names of Cabs and Slevin to bring back former chief executive Pavel Maslovskiy, and a number of other ex-directors including former Russian ambassador Sir Roderic Lyne.

Earlier this week, a number of senior managers at Petropavlovsk also wrote to the board to voice their support for Maslovskiy.

"It is my view that the board has lost the confidence of the majority of shareholders and, critically, has lost the confidence of staff across all levels," Rakishev wrote in the letter seen by City A.M..

The board has demonstrated its mentality is totally opaque, and closed to the media, shareholders and the market.

The company yesterday revealed more information about Cabs and Slevin, who had previously refused to reveal their identities.

Cabs is owned by Patia Trading, which in turn is owned by a woman named Olena Dorati. Petropavlovsk said it understands Patia holds its stake in the company through Cabs on trust for ultimately unidentified beneficiaries.

Meanwhile Slevin is owned by Redland Capital Holdings, which is holding the Petropavlovsk shares for a body called the Lacetti Foundation.

"The board considers that this is just another level of cascading shell companies being used by the mystery owner and that there may be several further layers before the true identity of the respective controlling persons are disclosed," Petropavlovsk said yesterday.

The boardroom battle at Petropavlosk has aroused suspicion since Cabs and Slevin only became shareholders shortly before they began their campaign to bring back Maslovskiy.

City A.M. understands that they also bought their stakes from an entity controlled by Maslovskiy and Peter Hambro, both of whom were founders of Petropavlovsk.

Hambro was ousted from the board last year after shareholders – most of whom are no longer invested in the company – voted to bring in new directors amid complaints that the company was underperforming.

However Rakishev, Cabs and Slevin are adamant that poor performance was not down to Maslovskiy, and that he is in fact crucial to the successful implementation of the new pressure oxidisation (Pox) hub which he helped to design.

"It is my understanding that the majority of board members rarely, if ever, visit Petropavlovsk's mines and other facilities, and have had little engagement in the construction of the Pox hub," Rakishev wrote.

He added that the board had denied him an opportunity to discuss a possible role for Maslovskiy.

Sources close to the business have said that Petropavlovsk would struggle to survive without the Pox hub, which should substantially increase gold production.

