Indian state-controlled bank Canara has been slapped with a £896,000 fine from the City regulator after its systems were found to be not up to scratch with anti-money laundering guidelines.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also imposed a restriction on the bank stopping it from accepting deposits from new customers for 147 days, which is unusual as the regulator rarely imposes both a fine and a restriction.

Canara was found guilty of failing to maintain adequate anti-money laundering systems and controls between 26 November 2012 and 29 January 2016.

FCA officials said the bank had not taken sufficient steps to fix existing system weaknesses, despite being notified of its shortcomings.

"Financial crime and money–laundering failures are areas of focussed priority for us," said Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA.

"Canara was warned its money laundering controls were inadequate and so its failure to remediate them properly is at the more serious end of the range of sanctions."

Canara agreed to resolve the case, meaning its gets a 30 per cent discount.