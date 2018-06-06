Rebecca Smith

The rail industry said today it is slowly getting back on track from the hugely disruptive travel troubles caused by mass timetable changes, and expects further improvements as the week progresses.

It did though, repeat warnings that the new timetable will take time to bed in as it is "very complex".

Towards the end of May, a huge new timetable shake-up was introduced across Britain's railways, dubbed the biggest change in decades. While it is eventually meant to deliver more services and an improved experience for passengers, so far the changes have led to significant disruption.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, put out an update this afternoon saying that for today so far, 85 per cent of trains across the national network have arrived as planned. Four per cent of trains had been cancelled or delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Read more: Sadiq Khan wants Britain's biggest rail operator stripped of franchise

The improvement reported been very gradual though - those numbers compare to the first two weeks of the timetable when 84 per cent of trains arrived as planned, and an average of seven per cent of trains were cancelled or very late.

Among the disruption today, a points failure at Westbury and overrunning engineering works between Hackney Downs and London Liverpool Street have caused problems.

On Govia Thameslink Railway specifically, where numerous passengers have been reporting problems with sudden cancellations and delays to services, the RDG said 852 trains have run today with 85 per cent arriving as planned, and four per cent cancelled or significantly late.

That was a more notable improvement on the first two weeks of the new timetables when 76 per cent of GTR trains ran as planned, while an average of 13 per cent were cancelled or considerably delayed.

Earlier this week, Northern and GTR, which runs Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern, brought out temporary timetables with a reduced service as part of efforts to provide passengers with more certainty over what will be running when.

Robert Nisbet, regional director of the Rail Delivery Group, said:

This morning, we’re again seeing improving performance across the areas where there has previously been some disruption. It will take time for a new timetable to bed in but thousands of dedicated colleagues are working hard to provide certainty to our customers where there has been disruption.

Earlier this week, transport secretary Chris Grayling apologised for the trouble from the timetable changes, and said a special compensation scheme will be rolled out for passengers affected on Northern and GTR. He has also said an inquiry would be carried out.

Separately, the Transport Select Committee said it will be conducting its own review to assess what went "so badly wrong" and what will ensure it is put right.

Read more: MPs launch inquiry into train timetable fiasco