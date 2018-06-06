Sadiq Khan launches Construction Academy to tackle London housing crisis

Oscar Lopez

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced the creation of a new Construction Academy to help Londoners acquire the skills they need to access jobs in the construction sector.

The mayor is hoping that increasing the number of skilled construction workers will go some way towards solving the housing crisis facing the capital.

The Construction Academy has been developed with the support of construction employers, industry experts and skills providers, the mayor’s office said, in order to close the gap between the need for more homes and the shortage of skilled construction workers.

The Academy will operate as a network of construction skills providers across London which will work together with construction employers.

The Academy is partly funded through the London Economic Action Partnership’s (LEAP) growth deal with the government, which allocated £8m to the programme.

The mayor has also created a ‘quality mark’ to identify high-quality construction skills training providers.

Khan said: “London is home to some of the most exciting and dynamic talent but there’s no denying we face a shortage in construction skills and that this is hampering our ability to tackle London’s housing crisis.

“To make matters worse, we risk an exodus of talented Londoners, who could leave the city in large numbers because they can’t afford a good quality home.

“I’m committed to building the workforce of the future – and a key part of this is recognising the best skills providers across the city and using them as exemplars from which others can learn.”

Dan Labbad, CEO of international operations at Lendlease said: “Being recognised by the Mayor of London’s Construction Academy programme is a terrific endorsement and we look forward to working with the mayor to continue tackling this issue so that we have the skills to build the future that London needs.

“There are lots of interesting careers in construction for both women and men and it’s an exciting time to begin a career in what is such a varied industry.”