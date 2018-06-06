Rebecca Smith

Prime Minister Theresa May has refused to answer when the government will publish its Brexit negotiation policy proposals.

Fielding queries from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on the matter during prime minister's questions, May sidestepped pressure to disclose when the white paper will be unveiled.

The paper had originally been expected to be published before a summit with European leaders on the 28-29 June, but was then held off earlier this week.

The document, which business groups think will hold key insight to Britain's negotiating position, is now not expected to be published ahead of the European Council summit.

When asked by Corbyn today on whether the paper would be published before the summit, May said: "The Brexit secretary and I agree we want to publish a white paper that goes beyond the speeches and papers that have been given and published so far."

She was pressed by the opposition leader on the question being a simple one - "When will this paper be published?". Corbyn asked if May could say whether Brexit proposals would be published ahead of the June EU summit, and the Prime Minister did not answer the question.

Instead, she asked Corbyn if he could rule out a second referendum.

Downing Street's spokesman said yesterday that there had been no change to the white paper's timetable, despite Brexit secretary David Davis saying it would come out in June.

