Emily Nicolle

Facebook has confirmed it currently holds data sharing partnerships with Chinese device makers, as its second data privacy scandal worsens.

It was revealed earlier this week that Facebook has reached data-sharing deals with at least 60 mobile device manufacturers over the last decade, including Apple, BlackBerry and Samsung, which gave firms access to some users’ data - without obtaining explicit consent - to enable developers to build on “the “Facebook experience”.

New information brought to light late last night demonstrates that these deals included relationships with Chinese firms like Huawei, Lenovo, Oppo and TCL, despite longstanding national security concerns from the US government over ties between companies like Huawei and the Chinese Communist Party.

Facebook denied allegations on Monday that any of these deals conflicted with its founder Mark Zuckerberg’s earlier testimony to US Congress, nor did they represent a new data breach. Facebook has been blocked in China since 2009, but the company has attempted to find other ways to access the market via separate apps without using its own branding.

Read more: Facebook denies new data privacy allegations from decade-old device APIs

In response to last night’s reveal by the New York Times, Facebook said that it “along with many other US tech companies have worked with them [Huawei] and other Chinese manufacturers to integrate their services onto these phones”.

Facebook’s vice president for mobile partnerships Francisco Varela said that all integrations with Chinese device makers were “controlled from the get go”, with the ensuing Facebook experiences that these companies built being approved by Facebook HQ.

He added that all information and user data provided to manufacturers like Huawei was stored on the mobile devices themselves, and were not downloaded onto company servers.

The house permanent select committee on intelligence in US Congress released a report on the relationships between manufacturers like Huawei and the Chinese Communist Party in 2012, which outlined some major security concerns including credible evidence that it fails to comply with US laws, and has ties to the Chinese military.

The US Senate commerce committee wrote a letter to Facebook on Monday requesting a further explanation of the issue surrounding the social media firm’s relationships with device makers. This included requests for a full list of the manufacturers involved, the disclosure of these partnerships to the US government and how Facebook verifies its partners’ compliance with data privacy policy.

As of this morning, Facebook’s pre-market share price is down 0.55 per cent.