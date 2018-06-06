Lucy White

Plastics company RPC suffered a beating on the stock market this morning, as its shares slid more than 15 per cent on the open after it released full-year results.

The numbers

RPC's revenue grew by 36 per cent to £3,748m over the year, driven by acquisitions and organic growth of 2.8 per cent.

Adjusted operating profit climbed by 38 per cent to £425m, while net cash flows from operating activities increased 40 per cent to £386.7m.

The full-year dividend rose 17 per cent on last year to 28p, representing the 25th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Why it's interesting

Though the figures were generally in line with expectations, RPC's share price suffered a meltdown of more than 15 per cent on the open before recovering marginally in the run-up to lunchtime.

Analysts generally seemed to think the slump was a slight overreaction on investors' parts.

"Cash flow is perhaps a little disappointing and the worries about increased scrutiny haven’t been dispelled. But overall it feels like the company is being harshly treated," said Nicholas Hyett, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“RPC has reported numbers in line with expectations, posted healthy organic growth and increased the dividend for the 25th year in a row. Meanwhile the CEO has moved to calm fears about the recent crackdown on plastic products in the EU."

However Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said the drop in share price to levels last seen in November 2015 was a reminder to investors not to heed directors' indignation about how cheap their shares are.

“So much for claims last July from RPC’s chief executive officer, Pim Vervaat, that the plastics packaging specialist’s share price ‘significantly undervalues the performance to date and the Group’s future prospects'," said Mould.

He added that investors should be "wary of companies that make serial acquisitions" – though RPC only made on acquisition in its last financial year after a flurry, this revealed weaker organic growth. Added to that, he noted Vervaat appears to be pursuing more deals.

What RPC said

"I am pleased with the progress made since launch of the Vision 2020 strategy five years ago with record profitability levels achieved this year on a significantly enlarged business whilst establishing a global footprint," said Vervaat.

I am excited by the many opportunities for the business to further develop both organically and through acquisitions.

