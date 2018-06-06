Burberry bids adieu to Bailey with £4.2m pay (and £28,000 in gifts)

Alys Key

Burberry's outgoing chief creative officer and former CEO Christopher Bailey will depart the company with £4.2m for this year.

But his successor Marco Gobbetti will take home even more, despite having been in the post for less than a year, due to a major block of share awards.

Gobbetti will pocket £6.3m for 5 July 2017 to the end of March, according to Burberry's annual report released today.

However this is mostly due to a £4.3m share buyout award as compensation for shares he forfeited when leaving his previous job as chairman and CEO of Céline.

Bailey's fixed pay came to £1.9m, compared to Gobbetti's £1.15m.

The report also noted that in light of Bailey's decision to bow out of Burberry, the company had given him gifts to the tune of £28,000.

Meanwhile finance chief Julie Brown's remuneration totted up to £1.7m.

Shareholders have previously rebelled over Bailey's remuneration, with almost a third last year voting against his pay.

Orna NiChionna, who joined Burberry's board and became chair of the remuneration committee late last year, said that the company had taken this voting result on board and had since been engaging with shareholders on the issue.

"I am keen to build on this constructive dialogue with investors and so since February I have written to and met with many of our larger shareholders to understand their views on executive remuneration at Burberry," she said. "The conversations have helped to inform my perspectives and I have shared all feedback with the committee."

She added that while the remuneration policy would remain the same in the current financial year, a new one could be put in place in 2019.

