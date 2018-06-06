Emily Nicolle

Popular dating app Badoo is going to remove its traditional swiping feature and replace it with video streaming Badoo Live, in an attempt to encourage more genuine connections between users.

Badoo wants to disrupt the market of swiping on potential matches, which forms the basis of most major dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and Happn.

Badoo Live, which is due to begin testing this summer, will allow its 380m users to see the live streams of people nearby, as well as all over the world via a tab within the app. Upon logging into Badoo, users will scroll down through the feeds and choose which one they’d like to view, with top streamers of the day getting prime placement.

Viewers will also be able send public messages to streamers during the broadcast, in a similar style to the popular Live story feature on social media app Instagram.

Speaking to City A.M. this morning, Badoo CEO and founder Andrey Andreev said:

Badoo is all about real dates, not just matches or swiping; we want to get our users offline and face-to-face. We are testing the removal of our ‘encounters’ feature, as our research shows that people now value real life interactions and want to see more of the person behind the profile picture.

The decision to replace swiping follows a 5,000-strong user survey conducted by Badoo, which found that 74 per cent of British millennials prefer real life interactions over messaging.

Another 68 per cent of 18-30 year olds said they dislike the typical swiping and appearance matching function of today’s dating apps, with 62 per cent adding that they would live stream on their own profiles.

Andreev continued: “Badoo Live, launching soon, will give our users the chance to let their true personalities shine through; interact in real time and ultimately, form more genuine connections.”