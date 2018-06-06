EU to retaliate with tariffs against US by July says European Commission

Jasper Jolly

The European Union will impose tariffs on the US by July in retaliation for levies imposed on steel and aluminium at the end of last month.

The European Commission plans to set duties on €2.8 billion (£2.5bn) of US exports, according to Reuters.

"The Commission expects to conclude the relevant procedure in coordination with member states before the end of June so that the new duties start applying in July," EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic told a news conference.

Any measures will have to be ratified by individual member state governments.

The tariffs will come in retaliation against the US after President Donald Trump ordered a 25 per cent levy on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium imports from the EU, Mexico and Canada. He cited national defence concerns, an argument given short shrift by the allies targeted.

The European Commission's trade department calculated that the US tariffs hit exports worth €6.4bn in 2017.

The measures to be launched by the EU and Mexico have targeted politically sensitive items such as motorcycles, whiskey, orange juice, Levi's jeans and even pleasure boats.

Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU's trade commissioner, last night told CNN: "We could have done a deal here and start talking about this, but not with the threat hanging over our head."

The tariffs have alarmed economists who fear they could mark the start of a spiral of tit-for-tat measures which could reduce global trade and damage the world economy.

However, markets have so far remained steady, given the relatively small macroeconomic impact of the actions taken so far.

"I wouldn't say we are in a trade war but we are in a very difficult situation that could escalate," Malmstrom said.

