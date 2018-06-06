Rebecca Smith

The chief executive of Qatar Airways has apologised for causing offence by saying a woman could not do his job.

The airline's boss Akbar Al Baker had just been appointed as chair of the International Air Transport Association's board of governors when he made the remark earlier this week that the airline needed to be headed up by a man, "because it is a very challenging position".

Read more: Airline profit forecast falls as fuel costs rise

In a statement provided to CNBC today, he said:

I would like to offer my heartfelt apologies for any offence caused by my comment yesterday, which runs counter to my track record of expanding the role of women in leadership throughout the Qatar Airways Group and has been sensationalised by the media.

He added that the carrier "firmly believes" in gender equality in the workplace, and that it was the first airline to employ female pilots.

"Qatar Airways is made stronger by its female employees for whom I hold nothing but the highest regard," he said.

On Tuesday, Qatar Airways' chief executive had been asked at a news conference about female employment among Middle East airlines and whether a woman could do his job.

In response, he said: "Of course it has be to be led by a man, because it is a very challenging position."

Airlines have been in the spotlight over female representation in senior roles of late, with a number reporting large gender pay gaps as part of government requirements in the UK to have all big companies provide the information.

Jet2.com reported a median pay gap of 49.7 per cent, which reflects the difference between the midpoints in the ranges of hourly pay of men and women.

Easyjet meanwhile, said its 45.5 per cent median pay gap was "strongly influenced" by the make-up of its pilot community - over a quarter of its UK employees.

EasyJet's average UK pilot salary is £92,400, and 1,407 of its pilots are male compared to 86 women.

A couple of months after the airline reported its pay gap, the carrier's new chief executive said he would be cutting his salary to match that of his predecessor, Carolyn McCall, to show Easyjet's commitment to "equal pay and equal opportunity for women and men".

Meanwhile, Tui Airways has reported a median gender pay gap of 47.3 per cent, and a mean gap of 56.9 per cent.

It said that over the past two years, it had made a five per cent improvement in its male to female hiring ratio for pilots, and was committed to improving the trend.

Read more: Qatar Airways boss says Norwegian needs a 'strong partner' to survive