London isn't just getting a new railway in the Elizabeth Line later this year, it's also getting 10 new stations with it.

As construction reaches its final stages and work ramps up to deliver the finishing touches to stations, Crossrail has released new pictures showing the installation of five of the 10 works of art being integrated into the new stations in central London, before the big opening in December.

Among them are a massive glass canopy at Paddington station that has "a cloudscape" printed across it, while the ceiling at Tottenham Court Road station gets a snazzy geometric pattern painted in gold leaf.

Here's a look at some of the works of art being created:

Crossrail said each artist is working in partnership with station architects and engineers to create ambitious works that tie into each station with a nod to the respective local areas.

For the final stages, the stations are being fitted out with the remaining artworks, architectural finishes, and mechanical and electrical equipment.

Meanwhile, the new Elizabeth Line trains are being tested between Abbey Wood and Canary Wharf using the line's new automatic train control system.

Sir Terry Morgan, Crossrail chairman, said:

This fantastic set of new images showcases the creative ideas of internationally renowned artists who are working with our architects and engineers to integrate public art into the very fabric of the new Elizabeth Line stations. The new railway will redefine transport in London and cement its place as a global capital for arts and culture.

The Crossrail art programme underway is privately sponsored, funded by corporate contributors, with match funding being provided by the City of London Corporation.

Last month, a key milestone on the way to the full opening of the Elizabeth Line was reached when Transport for London (TfL) took over the Heathrow Connect services between Paddington and Heathrow terminals two, three and four.

The new railway will serve 41 stations including the 10 newly built ones, and run from Reading and Heathrow in the west through tunnels under London to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

Later this year, the first completed infrastructure will be handed over to TfL, with the capital's transport body then leading the trial operations ahead of the opening of the railway in December.

