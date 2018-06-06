Rebecca Smith

Credit Suisse will pay $47m to the US Department of Justice over hiring practices in Asia, the bank confirmed this morning.

The Swiss bank is paying the penalty to resolve a probe into hiring practices in Asia between 2007 and 2013, after it was announced in February that US authorities were investigating whether Credit Suisse had hired referrals from government agencies in Asia in return for investment banking business, and regulatory green lights.

Credit Suisse said then that it was in contact with the Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission about its hiring in the region due to the potential violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Today, Credit Suisse said no criminal charges have been brought and the $47m has been "substantially provided" for in prior periods, so it will not have an impact on its second quarter results which will be announced at the end of next month.

In a statement this morning, Credit Suisse said:

As cited in the agreement, since 2013 Credit Suisse has implemented numerous enhancements to its compliance and controls function and it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and fair business practices in every jurisdiction in which it operates. This legacy did not impact the services provided to any clients, investors or counterparties.

Back in 2016, JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay around $264m to settle US allegations that it had hired relatives and friends of influential Chinese decision-makers in order to win business.

