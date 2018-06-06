ECB set to debate winding down bond purchases

Alys Key

The European Central Bank will debate whether to unwind bond purchases next week, its chief economist has said.

According to Peter Praet, the ECB is increasingly confident that inflation is rising back to its target, prompting the possibility that the bond purchase scheme could end by the end of this year.

The bloc is on its best growth run for a decade, following the €2.55tn (£2.23tn) programme to revitalise growth in the Eurozone.

“Waning market expectations of sizeable further expansions of our programme have been accompanied by inflation expectations that are increasingly consistent with our aim,” Praet said in Berlin.

His hawkish comments were cautiously welcomed by observers. The euro made small gains against the pound and the dollar in early trading

Neil Wilson of Markets.com said it was "a serious bit of hawkish jawboning to tilt market expectations", and that the programme was unlikely to come to a sudden halt in September.

"Extending to year end at a slower pace but with the necessary caveats to review should economic conditions dictate looks to be the most likely outcome," he said.

