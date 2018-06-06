Workspace Group eyes expansion of office empire with new fundraising

Alys Key

Flexible working was a hit for Workspace Group this year, helping the office provider to nearly double pre-tax profits and bring in more occupiers.

But the company is now looking to raise further funds as it pushes ahead with expansion.

The figures

Profit before tax jumped to £170.4m in the year to the end of March, rising from £88.8m this time last year.

The total rent roll climbed 26.1 per cent to £112.9m.

Its offices became more profitable, with the average rent per square foot up 7.6 per cent to £35.50 and occupancy levels also improving to 91.6 per cent.

Why it's interesting

The flexible working boom shows no signs of slowing down, giving companies like Workspace Group and WeWork the opportunity to grow quickly.

But with even legacy landlords launching their own flexible workspaces, competition is fierce. Workspace has approached this by adding flagship sites to its portfolio and fitting them out with trendy refurbishments.

Three major acquisitions worth a combined total of £382m were made during the year. Three refurbishments were completed, including The Record Hall, a new flagship business centre in Holborn.

But all these are expensive, meaning Workspace has today proposed a 9.96 per cent placing, which is expected to take place at the end of this year.

Money raised will be put towards further redevelopments and acquisitions.

What Workspace Group said

Chief executive Jamie Hopkins said: "Our property ownership model and wealth of experience in leasing flexible space directly to customers means that we understand their needs and are well positioned to capture the opportunities in this evolving market. We remain excited that our strategy is the right one and confident in our ability to continue to deliver value for shareholders."

