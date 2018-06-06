WH Smith's travel arm does the heavy lifting as high street sales slip

Rebecca Smith

WH Smith's travel business continues to drive sales growth at the retailer, the company said in its third quarter update this morning.

But it hasn't escaped the challenges facing the wider high street, with WH Smith's high street sales slipping, and the retailer's boss noting "some uncertainty in the broader economic environment" too.

The figures

For the 13 week period from 1 March to 2 June, group sales rose four per cent, with like-for-like sales edging up one per cent compared to last year.

But total sales on the high street for WH Smith dipped one per cent, with like-for-like sales also down one per cent in what it said was its "quietest trading period".

The high street stalwart's reliable travel arm continued to fare strongly, with sales up eight per cent and like-for-like sales rising three per cent. WH Smith said sales were also given a boost thanks to its inclusion of more healthy snacks for customers among its food offerings.

It remains on target to open between 15 and 20 stores in the UK this year, with its recent standalone bookshop opening at London Bridge station taking its total of standalone stores to 11.

Why it's interesting

WH Smith may have been crowned the high street's worst retailer in a recent survey by Which?, but sales are still on the up.

But it is still searching for ways to propel its high street business, with sales down for the latest update. WH Smith said it continues to invest in its new store format trials, and has extended it to another 10 stores, while another trial is in the works for its smaller stores.

What the company said

Stephen Clarke, group chief executive, said:

We have delivered a good sales performance in the third quarter in both our travel and high street businesses. Whilst there is some uncertainty in the broader economic environment, WH Smith serves millions of customers each week and continues to grow both internationally and in the UK. We continue to focus on profitable growth, cash generation and investing in the business to position us well for the future. We remain confident in the outcome for the full year.

